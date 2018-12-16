Brokerages Set McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Price Target at $126.00

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 126 ($1.65).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target (up from GBX 102 ($1.33)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

MCS stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Tuesday. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 130.90 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.60 ($2.58).

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

