Brokerages Set SGL Carbon SE (SGL) Price Target at $11.58

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.58 ($13.46).

SGL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cfra set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

SGL opened at €6.40 ($7.44) on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52 week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

