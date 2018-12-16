Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,693,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,823,000 after buying an additional 348,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,327,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after buying an additional 55,083 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,678,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,771,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,358,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,129,000 after buying an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,298,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,997,000 after buying an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $166.36 and a twelve month high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

