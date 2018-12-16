Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

TLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TransMontaigne Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TransMontaigne Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

TLP opened at $41.00 on Friday. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $666.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

