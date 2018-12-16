BROTHER Reaches Market Cap of $15,676.00 (BRAT)

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. BROTHER has a market capitalization of $15,676.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BROTHER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, BROTHER has traded up 48% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BROTHER alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.02373071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00143393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00180359 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00031719 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BROTHER Profile

BROTHER’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. BROTHER’s official website is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

Buying and Selling BROTHER

BROTHER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BROTHER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BROTHER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.