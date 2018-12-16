Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

EIX stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

