Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETG. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000.

Shares of ETG stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

