BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.09% of Teleflex worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $168,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. ValuEngine raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.73, for a total value of $2,488,857.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,774,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Anthony Kennedy sold 20,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $5,548,957.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,329 shares of company stock worth $21,221,857. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/bryn-mawr-trust-co-grows-stake-in-teleflex-incorporated-tfx.html.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.