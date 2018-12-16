Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Williams Capital

Williams Capital set a $27.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

COG stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

