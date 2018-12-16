Caesarstone (CSTE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSTE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesarstone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $137,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $375,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

