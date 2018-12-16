Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (GE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

NYSE GE opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (GE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/calamos-wealth-management-llc-lowers-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.