Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Argan, Inc. (AGX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Argan by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after buying an additional 243,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argan by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,315,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGX opened at $39.61 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $624.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.73. Argan had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

