Canton Hathaway LLC Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $134,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

