CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX) Director Amar Doman Purchases 20,200 Shares

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Amar Doman bought 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,072.00.

Amar Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Amar Doman bought 41,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.39 per share, with a total value of C$179,990.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Amar Doman bought 3,200 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Amar Doman bought 5,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.69 per share, with a total value of C$23,450.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Amar Doman bought 100 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$478.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Amar Doman bought 40,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.69 per share, with a total value of C$187,600.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Amar Doman bought 30,600 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$145,962.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Amar Doman bought 17,200 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$81,872.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Amar Doman bought 2,900 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$16,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Amar Doman bought 47,500 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.72 per share, with a total value of C$271,700.00.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$7.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$350.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.40.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

