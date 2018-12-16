CanYaCoin (CAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $579,877.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $579,877.00 and approximately $19,301.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.10779382 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00032385 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,225,059 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

