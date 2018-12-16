Capital International Investors Invests $30.95 Million in Rexnord Corp (RXN) Stock

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,005,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,954,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.96% of Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rexnord by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rexnord by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 254,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $418,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,964 shares of company stock worth $850,167. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.23. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/capital-international-investors-invests-30-95-million-in-rexnord-corp-rxn-stock.html.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.