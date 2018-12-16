Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 4,162,441 Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,162,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,519,000. Capital International Investors owned 2.80% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Kathy Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.12% and a negative net margin of 110.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

