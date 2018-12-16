Capital Power Corp (CPX) Insider Acquires C$72,204.56 in Stock

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) insider Darcy Trufyn acquired 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.36 per share, with a total value of C$72,204.56.

CPX stock opened at C$28.22 on Friday. Capital Power Corp has a 1-year low of C$22.15 and a 1-year high of C$29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$389.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Power Corp will post 2.15000006475904 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.11.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

