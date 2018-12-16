Capital Research Global Investors Invests $46.06 Million in Care.com Inc (CRCM)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,083,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,057,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.55% of Care.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Care.com by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Care.com by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Care.com by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Care.com by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Care.com by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CRCM stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. Care.com Inc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Care.com had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Care.com Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Care.com news, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,039.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 64,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $1,384,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,230,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,329. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

