Capital Research Global Investors Takes $25.68 Million Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,677,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in IDEX by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in IDEX by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE IEX opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $157.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.
A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
