Capital Research Global Investors Takes $25.68 Million Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,677,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in IDEX by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in IDEX by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $157.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/capital-research-global-investors-takes-25-68-million-position-in-idex-co-iex.html.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.