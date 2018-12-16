Capital World Investors Has $99.69 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (KEX)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 983,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.02% of Kirby worth $99,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirby by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Kirby by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kirby by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 293,152 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,823 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $89,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEX. ValuEngine raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Capital World Investors Has $99.69 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (KEX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/capital-world-investors-has-99-69-million-holdings-in-kirby-co-kex.html.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.