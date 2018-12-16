Capital World Investors Purchases 239,130 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.26% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $82,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $33,503,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $352,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $569,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $8,842,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,830 shares of company stock worth $1,679,828. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

