Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Insider Buys C$102,000.00 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$102,000.00.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, George Leslie Brack purchased 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, George Leslie Brack purchased 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$162,000.00.

TSE CS opened at C$0.50 on Friday. Capstone Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.0900000074716987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised Capstone Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.44.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

