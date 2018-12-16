Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Million

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to post $4.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $13.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $24.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million.

CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,672. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 207.5% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,929. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.