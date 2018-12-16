Carmanah Technologies (CMH) Stock Price Up 70.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH) rose 70.6% on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.50. The company traded as high as C$6.13 and last traded at C$5.80. Approximately 774,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,230% from the average daily volume of 14,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$16.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carmanah Technologies Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH)

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

