Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $13.85 on Friday. Casa Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Casa Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

