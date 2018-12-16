Cashaa Price Tops $0.0097 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $143,523.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.02359152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00142865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00176799 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,355,312 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

