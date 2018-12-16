Castleark Management LLC Buys New Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $182,932.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,884.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $307,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $974,869. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

