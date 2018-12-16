Castleark Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 523,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,012,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,454,000 after buying an additional 33,527,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,871,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,918,000 after buying an additional 15,866,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,092,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,337,000 after buying an additional 11,494,799 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 13,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 5,294,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,793,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,606,000 after buying an additional 4,369,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $7.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/castleark-management-llc-invests-2-68-million-in-southwestern-energy-swn-stock.html.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.