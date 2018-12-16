Castleark Management LLC Purchases 6,240 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after buying an additional 2,077,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,321,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,467,191,000 after purchasing an additional 619,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,249,763,000 after purchasing an additional 328,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,528,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,124,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,385 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA set a $240.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.53.

BABA stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.37. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

