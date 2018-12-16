Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of Service Co. International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 707.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,789,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,985. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

