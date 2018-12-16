Catalent Inc (CTLT) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,968,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

