Caxton Associates LP Has $375,000 Holdings in YPF SA (YPF)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in YPF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in YPF by 1,509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,150 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,403,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in YPF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 281,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in YPF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,312,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after acquiring an additional 863,398 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,214,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

YPF opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF SA has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $26.70.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF SA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

