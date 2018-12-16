Caxton Associates LP Invests $411,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 558,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.
In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $282,837.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,166 shares of company stock valued at $550,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.
