Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in BB&T were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,492,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,389,000 after acquiring an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BB&T by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BB&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,510,000 after acquiring an additional 861,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,401,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,757,000 after acquiring an additional 114,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBT opened at $45.66 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

