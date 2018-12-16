Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Celgene by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 7.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Celgene by 11.8% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Celgene by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELG opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $110.20.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

