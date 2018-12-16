CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 81.02%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $331,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,109,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,684,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,363 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,810,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,558,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.