Century Communities Inc (CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $698.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.46 million and the lowest is $678.58 million. Century Communities reported sales of $518.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Century Communities had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Communities by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,836,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 100.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 21.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,750,000 after purchasing an additional 232,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 170,531 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,973. Century Communities has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

