Cerner Co. (CERN) Stake Lowered by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,027,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,327,629.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $25,208,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,876,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

