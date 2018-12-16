Cerus (CERS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

CERS opened at $5.53 on Friday. Cerus has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cerus’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. It produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It markets its products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

