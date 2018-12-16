CGI (GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CGI by 96.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,378,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 677,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,081 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in CGI by 40.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,322,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 377,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CGI by 134.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,340,000 after purchasing an additional 305,959 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,097,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CGI has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

