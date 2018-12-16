Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Chainlink has a market cap of $76.69 million and $1.58 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00006638 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.02339047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00142096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00180244 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030843 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030446 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, COSS, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

