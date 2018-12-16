Charles Taylor PLC (LON:CTR) insider David Gideon Marock bought 4,689 shares of Charles Taylor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.68 ($12,989.26).

CTR stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Friday. Charles Taylor PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 219.60 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

Get Charles Taylor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Taylor in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Charles Taylor in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

WARNING: “Charles Taylor PLC (CTR) Insider David Gideon Marock Buys 4,689 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/charles-taylor-plc-ctr-insider-david-gideon-marock-buys-4689-shares.html.

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor plc provides professional services to the insurance market in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Management Services, Adjusting Services, and Insurance Support Services businesses. The Management Services business provides management services to insurance companies and associations.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Taylor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Taylor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.