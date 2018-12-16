Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (XNGSY) Critical Review

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Utilities and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Utilities 0 2 3 0 2.60 ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $91.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Given Chesapeake Utilities’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Utilities is more favorable than ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities 9.31% 10.25% 3.54% ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities $617.58 million 2.47 $58.12 million $2.89 32.22 ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR $7.14 billion 1.40 $414.69 million $1.53 24.16

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Utilities. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chesapeake Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chesapeake Utilities pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Utilities has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities beats ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment distributes propane in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, southeastern Pennsylvania, and Florida; markets natural gas in Florida, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and other states; supplies, gathers, and processes unregulated natural gas in central and eastern Ohio; and generates electricity and steam. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company also owns and leases office buildings in Delaware and Maryland. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments. The company also sells and distributes piped gas, liquefied natural gas, and other multi-energy products; and provides other services in relation to energy supply, as well as engages in energy trading business. In addition, it retails gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transports oil products and gas; and sources and sells compressed pipeline gas. Further, ENN Energy Holdings Limited provides financial services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 325 CNG refueling stations, 281 LNG refueling stations, and franchised 266 refueling stations. As of the above date, it provided piped natural gas connections for 2,074,270 residential households and 23,200 commercial/industrial customers. The company was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

