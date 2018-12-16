Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $318.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $293.01 and a 52-week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

