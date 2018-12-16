China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 8217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 16.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/china-jo-jo-drugstores-cjjd-hits-new-52-week-high-at-2-40.html.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.