China Yuchai International (CYD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.74

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 51861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

CYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

The company has a market cap of $520.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $463.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 40.3% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

