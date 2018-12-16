CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) versus Pyxus International (PYX) Head-To-Head Survey

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxus International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares and Pyxus International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares $32.68 billion N/A $775.90 million N/A N/A Pyxus International $1.85 billion 0.07 $52.43 million N/A N/A

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares and Pyxus International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares 2.37% 13.33% 4.62% Pyxus International 1.58% -16.81% -2.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pyxus International does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares beats Pyxus International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc. and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc. in September 2018. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

