Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $97.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.24 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $96.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $399.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.30 million to $400.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $428.63 million, with estimates ranging from $423.16 million to $434.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,015,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 941,654.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 583,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 583,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 103.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 148,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.14. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

