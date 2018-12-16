Ciena (CIEN) PT Set at $42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned a $42.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ciena has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.54 million. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $48,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $65,466.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

